Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 2nd (AMCX, BSX, CAH, CRUS, CRWD, DHI, FVRR, INDB, LAW, LEN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 2nd:
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
