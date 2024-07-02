Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $247.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $205.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.