Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,190,564.07 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,044.52. The stock had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $688.52 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $987.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

