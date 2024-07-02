Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 61.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.