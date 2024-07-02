Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 4.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. 1,340,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,235,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,650,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,359 shares of company stock worth $2,058,035. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

