Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,882. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

