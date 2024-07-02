Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,825. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

