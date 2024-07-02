Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and $3.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

