RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 58,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.83. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.