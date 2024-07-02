QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QuinStreet Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 363,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $882.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

