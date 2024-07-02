Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 159,653.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,057 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

