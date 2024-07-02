Quantum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $2.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

