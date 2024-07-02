Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) vs. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Head to Head Comparison

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pyxis Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.61%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -1,497.37% -176.54% Pyxis Oncology N/A -38.99% -30.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics $9.99 million 52.73 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -2.51 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$73.79 million ($1.36) -2.35

Pyxis Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats Applied Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing PYX-107, a CD40 agonist with demonstrated anti-cancer activity in patients who previously progressed on PD-(L)1 inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as soft tissue sarcomas, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, cancers, and melanoma in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. It has in-license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize ADC product candidates directed to certain licensed targets, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, and products containing the ADC product candidates; and Biosion USA, Inc. for development, manufacture, and commercialization of PYX-106, an IO product candidate. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

