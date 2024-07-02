Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Trading Down 0%

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

