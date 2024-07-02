ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Financial Survey

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProKidney and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50 HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 190.00%. HilleVax has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.11%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than HilleVax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09% HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and HilleVax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -4.39 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -4.37

ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProKidney beats HilleVax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

