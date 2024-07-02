ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 3.2%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 23,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 786,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROK. Bank of America lifted their price target on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ProKidney Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 8,264,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,817 shares of company stock valued at $302,216 in the last 90 days. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

