Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

PBAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

