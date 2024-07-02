Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.83

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
