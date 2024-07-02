Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 761.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST remained flat at $103.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.