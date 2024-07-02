Polymath (POLY) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Polymath has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $75.45 million and approximately $25,093.84 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00122762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08424815 USD and is down -32.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,154.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

