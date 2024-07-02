PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PMF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 99,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

