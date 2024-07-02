PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PFL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 221,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

