PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 72,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

