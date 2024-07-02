Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 263,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

