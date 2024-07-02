PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PCK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 95,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,090. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
