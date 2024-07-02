Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. 1,127,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

