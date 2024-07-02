Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 1,165,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,956,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $975.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.