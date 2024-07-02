Penbrook Management LLC Trims Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. USA Compression Partners accounts for 0.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,904,114 shares of company stock worth $217,621,712 in the last ninety days.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 155,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,839. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.