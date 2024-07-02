Penbrook Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,619. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

