Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.74. 1,299,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

