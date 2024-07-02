Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 1,852,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.