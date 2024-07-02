Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Paysign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paysign

Paysign Stock Down 8.4 %

PAYS opened at $3.95 on Friday. Paysign has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysign during the third quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.