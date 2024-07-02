Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF remained flat at C$3.74 on Monday. 10,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,134. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.59 and a 52 week high of C$12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.68.
About Patriot Battery Metals
