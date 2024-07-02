Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF remained flat at C$3.74 on Monday. 10,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,134. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.59 and a 52 week high of C$12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.68.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

