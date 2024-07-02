Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $629.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.69.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.90. 249,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.