Park Place Capital Corp Sells 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $673.61. 2,211,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.07.
In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
