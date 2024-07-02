Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

