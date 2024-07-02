Park Place Capital Corp Has $162,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

NVS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.54. 1,194,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.