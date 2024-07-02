Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 185 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,231. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

