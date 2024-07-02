Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,112 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 286,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,764. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

