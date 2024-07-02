Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. 500,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,937. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

