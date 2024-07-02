Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1,692.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 94,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

