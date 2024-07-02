Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

