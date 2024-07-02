Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 489,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 544,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 88,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

