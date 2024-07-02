Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.47. 107,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,527. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

