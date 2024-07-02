Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. 1,013,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,227. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.