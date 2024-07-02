Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,330 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $149.06. 93,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,193. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

