Pankaj Malik Sells 2,262 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14.

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 734,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

