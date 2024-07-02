Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 232.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $921,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $340.90. 2,382,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,868. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

