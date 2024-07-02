Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 12,066,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,252,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 219.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.