PAID Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $68,749.71 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and $68,749.71 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.06902249 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $66,984.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

